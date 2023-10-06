Attack on Titan Final Season: Studio releases first look image from upcoming episode

Attack on Titan's Final Season is just around the corner in November. The first look of the season has appeared on the internet and the fans CAN'T KEEP CALM! Studio Kusanagi released the image on his X (Formerly Twitter) account on October 6, 2023.(Fortnite.com)

Attack on Titan Final Season: First look of the final season

Studio Kusanagi released the image on his X (Formerly Twitter) account on October 6, 2023.

The image offers an insight into what seems to be Reiner's residence, veiled in an eerie environment probably foreshadowing a difficult and final episode.

Fans are of the thought that the image hints at the high-staked showdown that may be included in the anime's epic ending.

However, a clearer significance of the image will only be privy to us when the season is released.

Check out the first-look image below:

Attack on Titan Final Season: Watch the interview with Eren Yeager

Also announced by a Twitter Page titled Anime News And Facts is that an exclusive interview with Eren Yeager will be broadcasted on NHK's “Professional Work Style,” on October 23, 2023.

While no such announcement has been made officially, if true it will be the first time an anime main character is interviewed.

Attack on Titan Final Season: Release Date and Time

The much-awaited final season is all set to release on November 4, 2023, Saturday at 12 a.m. JST (Japan Standard Time).

This exciting season titled Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 Part 2, is following a one-hour special in March and has also promised a watch-worthy conclusion to the fan-favourite series.

Attack on Titan Final Season: Where to Watch?

The final season can be viewed by fans across the globe on Crunchyroll as it will be available for streaming the same day it debuts in Japan.

Additionally, you have the option to watch it as one long episode or divide it into a segment of three, depending on your preferences and time zones.

