Can't wait for Demon Slayer Season 3? Here's a 2-minute recap of Season 1 and 2

Get ready to immerse yourself once again in the demon-slaying world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. With season three on the horizon, it's the perfect time to revisit the epic journey so far. If you don't have the time to rewatch the first two seasons on Netflix or Crunchyroll, don't fret. Our comprehensive recap will take you through all the major plot points and character developments, ensuring you're fully up to speed and ready for the next chapter of this thrilling anime. Get ready to immerse yourself once again in the demon-slaying world of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. With season three on the horizon, it's the perfect time to revisit the epic journey so far.(Ufotable)

Relive the journey of Tanjiro and Nezuko - A recap of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 1

Season 1 of the show takes viewers on a journey through Tanjiro's training and battles against demons as he seeks a cure for Nezuko's transformation. The season starts with a tragedy that befalls Tanjiro's family, setting the stage for the rest of the season. Tanjiro seeks help from Sakonji Urokodaki, a former demon slayer who agrees to train him only if he can survive the Final Selection, a test few pass. After passing, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps, where he trains to become stronger.

The rise of Tanjiro as a demon slayer

Throughout the season, Tanjiro battles demons with the help of Nezuko, who uses her own demon powers to assist him. He also meets Zenitsu Agatsuma, a fellow demon slayer, and Inosuke Hashibira, another ally who joins him on his journey. One of the early arcs in the season features a battle against two demons, Susamaru and Yahaba, and introduces Tamayo, a demon who is researching a cure for demons. The trio then heads to a mansion where they face off against the Drum Demon, Kyogai. (Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 & more: Must-watch anime of the second week of April 2023)

The Mount Natagumo Arc sees Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke investigating the disappearance of several demon slayers on Mount Natagumo. They face off against a group of demons, including Rui, and Lower Rank Five, and suffer heavy losses in their battles. In the season's final arc, Tanjiro is put on trial by the Hashira for carrying his demon sister, Nezuko. The Hashira are divided on what to do with Tanjiro, but their master steps in and allows him to explain Nezuko's circumstances. Despite Sanemi Shinazugawa's attempts to provoke her, Nezuko remains steadfastly loyal to her brother, even after enduring multiple stabbings.

Board the Mugen Train with Tanjiro and Nezuko - A Recap of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, The Movie: Mugen Train

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, The Movie: Mugen Train follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke on a mission to help Flame Hashira Kyōjurō Rengoku defeat the demon responsible for killing and feeding on passengers aboard a train. After defeating Enmu, the demon slayers face Upper Moon Three, Azka, in a final battle. Rengoku valiantly fights Azka, inspiring Tanjiro and the other demon slayers to continue their mission.

Explore the Entertainment District with Tanjiro and Nezuko - A recap of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

The second season of the popular anime show begins with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Inosuke investigating the Entertainment District. However, their mission takes a drastic turn when Tengen Uzui, the Sound Pillar, kidnaps three maidens who can help him find his missing wife. To rescue the maidens and find Uzui's wife, the trio disguises themselves as maidens and infiltrates three separate Oiran houses.

A mission that takes a drastic turn - The key plot points of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2

During their mission, Tanjiro encounters his toughest opponent yet, the 6th Upper Moon, Daki, who can control her steel-like hair. Despite Nezuko's help, Tanjiro loses control, and Uzui arrives to finish the job, beheading Daki. However, an evil emerges from within Daki, and Gyutaro, her brother, proves to be even deadlier and faster, with weaponized scythes that secrete poison in a single cut. In a heart-wrenching battle, the team fights for their lives against the two Upper Moons. (Also Read: From Jujutsu Kaisen to Demon Slayer: Exploring popular anime power systems)

The Battle of Entertainment District becomes one of the most-watched anime fights of 2023, with Uzui and Gyutaro charging into an all-out battle. In the end, Tanjiro and Uzui emerge victorious, ending the battle and defeating Upper Moon Six.

The arrival of new threats - A sneak peek into Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3

As Uzui bids farewell and retires, the villains of the Demon Slayer Corps begin to regroup and plan their next move. Season 3 promises to be action-packed with the arrival of Upper Moon Akaza, Doma, Gyokko, Hantengu, and Kokushibo. Accompanying them are the formidable Mist Pillar, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Pillar, Mitsuri Kanroji, as they band together to face the impending threat against the Swordsmith Village. Fans of the show can hardly wait for the next season's release, eagerly anticipating the epic battles and heart-pumping action that awaits.