Delicious in Dungeon Netflix adaptation - All you need to know

Prepare your taste buds and sharpen your swords because Netflix is bringing a delectable treat to screens in January 2024. Delicious in Dungeon, a manga sensation by Ryoko Kui, is getting the anime treatment courtesy of Studio Trigger, promising a flavorful blend of dark fantasy, high adventure, and gourmet cooking. Netflix brings manga sensation Delicious in Dungeon to screens in January 2024.(Netflix)

The story revolves around Laios, a determined adventurer leading his party into a perilous dungeon to save his sister Falin, who fell victim to a fearsome dragon. Stripped of supplies, Laios, alongside his companions Marcille and Chilchuck, embarks on a quest for both survival and resurrection. Their unique approach? Embracing their inner chefs and feasting on dungeon monsters ranging from slimes to dragons, proving that culinary creativity knows no bounds.

In a recent English-subbed trailer released by Kadokawa, the animation prowess of Studio Trigger was showcased, igniting anticipation for the series set to premiere globally on Netflix. The trailer also unveiled the captivating opening theme, "Sleep Walking Orchestra," performed by the acclaimed band Bump of Chicken.

What sets Delicious in Dungeon apart is its fusion of fantasy action with the art of cooking, offering a delightful blend of high fantasy escapades and heartwarming moments centred around food. The manga's unique concept captured the hearts of readers during its nine-year run, making the anime adaptation highly anticipated.

Under the direction of Yoshihiro Miyajima (known for Star Wars: Visions and Little Witch Academia), and with the creative expertise of writer Kimiko Ueno (Eden, Pingu in the City) and composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger, Inazuma Eleven), the series promises a delectable visual and auditory experience.

Delicious in Dungeon will consist of 26 episodes airing without a seasonal break, ensuring an uninterrupted feast of fantasy, adventure, and culinary delights. So mark your calendars, anime enthusiasts, and get ready to embark on a mouthwatering adventure when Delicious in Dungeon premieres in January 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

