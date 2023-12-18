Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 leak: Beast Gohan to fight Cell Max on coloured pages

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100 is all set to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Gohan was enraged, helping him unlock a new form- Beast Gohan. Right after, he prepared to strike Cell Max with his all-or-nothing Special Beam Cannon.

With the upcoming release nearing, leaks have been surfacing online and surprising the awaiting readers. As hinted by the story's progression when compared to Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movies, this chapter will begin with Beast Gohan launching his Special Beam Cannon.

The manga's previous chapter featured Orange Piccolo going after Cell Max and getting defeated. Seeing this, Gohan was enraged, helping him unlock a new form- Beast Gohan. Right after, he prepared to strike Cell Max with his all-or-nothing Special Beam Cannon.

Beast Gohan to fight Cell Max on coloured pages

A recent leak of the manga on X revealed that the climatic fight between Beast Gohan striking Cell Max with the Special Beam Cannon is all set to feature on four colour pages.

The first colour page is the same page that was released as part of the preview a few days ago on the anime's official website. The only difference is that the preview featured only had the lineart. Meanwhile, the official release is set to be in colour.

The second and third pages are set to be double-spread colour pages together. While Orange Piccolo has Cell Max in his grasp, leaving him defenceless, Beast Gohan can be seen launching his Special Beam Cannon.

Meanwhile, Krillin, Android 18, and Gamma 2 can be seen cheering them on. Gotenks could be seen behind Krillin with his face buried in the ground.

The fourth colour page shows Cell Max, despite being restrained by Orange Piccolo, launching an attack towards the Special Beam Cannon. These illustrations are beautifully depicted in colour.

The SUPER HERO arc will finish with Dragon Ball Supr Chapter 100, which means fans can expect a new Dragon Ball Super manga arc.

