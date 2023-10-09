Jujutsu Kaisen collaborates with Godzilla in an exciting crossover

Jujutsu Kaisen X Godzilla Collaboration JJK Mya, made the announcement of the collaboration on their official X account. Fans of both these grand franchises are in for a surprise as they bring together the best sorcerers in the world with the best monsters.

Fans of both these grand franchises are in for a surprise as they bring together the best sorcerers in the world with the best monsters.

As per the announcement, the two will be releasing special crossover merchandise in Japan on October 13, 2023.

This exciting merch features both- characters from the world-famous anime, the original monsters in the movie and the cutest of them all “Chibi Godzilla”

While this crossover is limited to merchandise, fans can't help but wish for an animated crossover between the two fan-favourite entertainments.

Interestingly, the merch has the most innovative titles on it.

The buyers get to choose between Godzilla Yuji Itadori, King Ghidorah Satoru Gojo, Gigan Maki Zenin, Mothra Toge Inumaki and many others.

Isn't it just the best crossover ever?

Some can already imagine a thrilling scene where a Jujutsu sorcerer faces off with the beloved giant Godzilla.

"GODZILLA X JUJUTSU KAISEN COLLAB," captioned the X post. It has been liked by 17.3K people and reposted by 2,266.

Jujutsu Kaisen recent developments

Recently, the anime's much-anticipated second season has been playing out the Shibuya Incident arc in the story.

While the arc centres around the malicious plan of caging Gojo inside the Prison ream, at its core lies a mystery that was barely touched in Season 1 of the anime.

The arc of the past meeting the present has the viewers on the edge of their seats this season.

Godzilla Minus One release in Japan

It's not only the anime that has an abundant following.

Godzilla Minus One is all set to release in the theatres on November 3, 2023, along with being premiered at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival.

The film is the 33rd Japanese-language Godzilla film and the 37th in the franchise overall.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!