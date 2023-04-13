Home / Entertainment / Anime / Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is finally releasing globally - Here's when it releases in your country

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is finally releasing globally - Here's when it releases in your country

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Apr 13, 2023 04:45 PM IST

Suzume no Tojimari, Makoto Shinkai's latest anime film takes on the global screens on April 12, 2023. Don't miss out on its release date in your region.

Suzume no Tojimari has taken the world by storm with its stunning animation and captivating storyline. Makoto Shinkai, the movie magician behind the film, has done it again, dethroning One Piece Film: Red from the top spot in Japan.

Makoto Shinkai's latest anime blockbuster, Suzume no Tojimari, has taken the world by storm, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.(CoMix Wave Films)
Makoto Shinkai's latest anime blockbuster, Suzume no Tojimari, has taken the world by storm, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan.(CoMix Wave Films)

But now, it's time for Suzume to conquer the global screens, the releases are starting on April 12, 2023. Fans around the world can finally get a taste of this cinematic masterpiece and experience the magic that only Shinkai can bring to the table.

CountryRelease Date
FranceApril 12, 2023
MaltaApril 12, 2023
AustraliaApril 13, 2023
BrazilApril 13, 2023
GermanyApril 13, 2023
MexicoApril 13, 2023
New ZealandApril 13, 2023
AustriaApril 14, 2023
BelgiumApril 14, 2023
CanadaApril 14, 2023
GibraltarApril 14, 2023
IrelandApril 14, 2023
LuxembourgApril 14, 2023
United KingdomApril 14, 2023
United StatesApril 14, 2023
PortugalApril 20, 2023
FinlandApril 21, 2023
IndiaApril 21, 2023
PolandApril 21, 2023
United Arab EmiratesApril 27, 2023
ItalyApril 27, 2023
TurkeyMay 26, 2023

Japan's box office success: Suzume no Tojimari surpasses Your Name and Weathering With You

Since its release in Japan, Suzume no Tojimari has surpassed the box office success of both Your Name and Weathering With You. As of December 5, 2022, it has become the #87 top-grossing film of all time in Japan, earning over US$55.69 million in sales. (Also Read: Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari sets new box office record in Japan)

Saving Japan: The compelling storyline and breathtaking visuals of Suzume no Tojimari

The film's success can be attributed to its compelling storyline and breathtaking visuals. Suzume, a 17-year-old girl, finds herself on a journey to save Japan when she stumbles upon a mysterious door that, once opened, unleashes chaos and destruction. The fate of her country rests on her shoulders as she races to close all the doors and restore order.

As the global release of Suzume no Tojimari approaches, fans eagerly anticipate its arrival. Will it surpass the success of Your Name? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Makoto Shinkai's latest film is a must-watch for anime lovers and movie enthusiasts alike.

A must-watch film: Get ready for Makoto Shinkai's latest masterpiece - Suzume no Tojimari

Make sure to mark your calendars for the release date in your country and be prepared to witness a cinematic experience like no other. Suzume no Tojimari is a film that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who watches it, so don't miss out on the chance to be a part of its global journey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out