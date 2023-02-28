Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari sets new box office record in Japan

Makoto Shinkai's latest anime blockbuster, Suzume no Tojimari, has taken the world by storm, surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. The film follows the story of Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who embarks on a door-locking journey that sets off calamities from the other side.

Box office record-breaker

Since its release on November 11, 2023, Suzume no Tojimari has managed to earn about 13.93 billion yen and sold over 10.48 million tickets in Japan alone, making it the ninth highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. It also sold 38.7% more tickets than Your Name, another one of Shinkai's popular films, all while earning 47.4% more than the same. Suzume managed to have the strongest opening three days of all of Makoto Shinkai's films, proving its immense popularity.

Global release dates of Suzume no Tojimari

Fans outside Japan eagerly await the international release of the film, and the wait is almost over. Suzume no Tojimari will be released in Taiwan and Hong Kong on March 2, 2023, followed by South Korea, Indonesia, and the Philippines on March 8. Malaysia and Singapore will release the film on March 9, followed by Vietnam on March 10. The film will be released in China on March 24, and in France and Malta on April 12. Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico will release the film on April 13, followed by Austria, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom on April 14. India will release the film on April 21.

Crunchyroll to the rescue

In addition to these theatrical releases, Crunchyroll, a popular anime streaming site, has announced that it will release Suzume no Tojimari globally on its site in early 2023, except for Asia. This is great news for anime fans who are unable to catch the film in theatres due to the ongoing pandemic or other reasons.

A door-locking journey full of calamities

Suzume no Tojimari promises to be a thrilling ride for anime lovers, with its unique storyline and stunning visuals. The film explores the consequences of meddling with mysterious doors, and the havoc it can wreak on the world. With Makoto Shinkai at the helm, audiences can expect a cinematic experience that's both breathtaking and emotionally resonant.

Suzume no Tojimari is a must-watch for anime lovers and cinema-goers alike, and with its imminent global release, fans can look forward to experiencing the wonder and magic of Shinkai's latest masterpiece.