Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom sequel to release after 20 years

Get ready, Gundam fans! The iconic Mobile Suit Gundam series is unveiling a thrilling new chapter with the announcement of "Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom." After two decades, this sequel promises to dive into the aftermath of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed series, which concluded in September 2003. New 'Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom' sequel unveiled after 20 years.(YouTube/GundamInfo)

The freshly released poster for "Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom" breathes life into familiar characters, giving us a glimpse into the evolving world of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed. The poster serves as a visual time capsule, capturing the essence of the series after 20 years of its initial debut.

The excitement doesn't stop there—accompanying the poster is the movie's first trailer. With Kira Yamato and Lacus Clyne taking center stage, the trailer unveils a visually stunning Cosmic Era. For those who have been yearning for more Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, this sequel film appears to be a treat, delivering everything fans could desire.

For those new to the Gundam universe, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, directed by Mitsuo Fukuda, is the ninth installment in the franchise. Set in the Cosmic Era, it explores a world divided into two factions: the Naturals, residing on Earth, and the Coordinators, genetically enhanced humans who have sought refuge in space. The narrative unfolds with Kira, a young Coordinator thrust into the midst of a war between these two factions.

If you're curious to explore the roots of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, fear not! You can binge-watch the original anime on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The series, set in the year 70 of the Cosmic Era, portrays the tensions between Naturals and Coordinators escalating into a full-scale war, offering a captivating storyline filled with twists and turns.

So, gear up for an interstellar adventure as "Mobile Suit Gundam: Seed Freedom" promises to deliver a riveting continuation of the beloved Gundam saga, rekindling the excitement that has grown over the past two decades. Don't miss the chance to witness the next chapter in this epic tale!

