Science meets adventure: Everything you need to know about Dr. STONE Season 3

Dr. STONE has been a sensation among anime fans for its unique blend of science and adventure, and the third season promises to be a thrilling ride. The Kingdom of Science is setting sail to uncover the mystery of global petrification, and they will be joined by former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might. However, building a ship capable of sailing across the ocean will not be an easy task. The team must overcome numerous obstacles, including pushing scientific advancements and finding the key resources.

Setting sail for adventure in Dr. STONE Season 3: Beloved characters return and new faces join the fray

Fans can expect the return of beloved characters from the previous seasons, including Senku, Taiju, and Yuzuriha, along with new faces. The addition of the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might will add exciting dynamics and character interactions to the show.

Where to watch Dr. STONE Season 3?

The new season is set to start airing on April 6th at 7:30 a.m. PT, and the English dub airtime will start on April 20th at 12:30 p.m. PT. For fans who prefer to watch anime in English, Dr. STONE Season 3 will also be available in simulcast and English dub airtime on Crunchyroll.

A glimpse of epic battles and thrilling adventures in the latest Dr. STONE Season 3 trailer

The new trailer for Dr. STONE Season 3 has left fans excited and eagerly waiting for the new season. The trailer features footage from the upcoming season and promises epic battles, heartwarming moments, and thrilling adventures set to the opening theme "Wasuregataki" performed by Huwie Ishizaki.

Fans of Dr. STONE can now start counting down the days to the highly anticipated release of the show's third season. The new season promises to be just as action-packed and exciting as the previous two seasons, with new challenges and mysteries waiting to be uncovered.