83 song Lehra Do: Ranveer Singh and his team that 'never wins' show just what they can do in emotional video

The first song from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, 83 is out now. Titled Lehra Do, the victory anthem features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev as he and his team turn disappointment into victory by emerging as the underdogs who go on to win the Cricket World Cup.

Sharing the song, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “Gear up for glory!” The energetic number has been sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Kausar Munir, with music by Pritam.

The music video opens with a heartbroken Indian cricket team as they lose one match after another, much to the disappointment of their fans. A young fan tells Ranveer's Kapil Dev that he won't come to watch the next watch as the Indian team never wins. However, they decide to fight and go on to create history and the entire country celebrates the win with much fervour.

Several glimpses of Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia are also shown as she remains by his side during the testing times. Even Neena Gupta is seen for a moment as Kapil Dev's mom.

The song was hailed by the fans of Arijit Singh who also saw the release of his another song Rait Zara Si from the film Atrangi Re on Monday. A fan commented on the YouTube video, "Arijit Singh's voice & Ranveer Singh's acting!" Another said, “This is epic!! What a powerful song! Giving Qawwali like vibe..Arijit has nailed it..Just wow...evoking patriotism nicely..” One more fan said, “It's not just a song... It's an emotion of inspiration for everyone.. Who is struggling in their field to achieve their best!"

Also read: Also read: 83 trailer: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev leads underdog Indian team to victory, fans get ‘goosebumps and tears’

According to Ranveer, 83 is more than a film. "This is not just a movie - it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It's about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 - 'Kapil's Devils'! These men are legends, and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen! Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow," he had said on Instagram.

83 is scheduled to release on December 24.

The first song from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama, 83 is out now. Titled Lehra Do, the victory anthem features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev as he and his team turn disappointment into victory by emerging as the underdogs who go on to win the Cricket World Cup.

Sharing the song, Ranveer wrote on Twitter, “Gear up for glory!” The energetic number has been sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Kausar Munir, with music by Pritam.

The music video opens with a heartbroken Indian cricket team as they lose one match after another, much to the disappointment of their fans. A young fan tells Ranveer's Kapil Dev that he won't come to watch the next watch as the Indian team never wins. However, they decide to fight and go on to create history and the entire country celebrates the win with much fervour.

Several glimpses of Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia are also there as she remains by his side during the testing times. Even Neena Gupta is seen for a moment as Kapil Dev's mom.

The song was hailed by the fans of Ariji Singh who also saw the release of his another song Rait Zara Si from the film Atrangi Re on Monday. A fan commented on the YouTube video, "Arijit Singh's voice & Ranveer Singh's acting!" Another said, “This is epic!! What a powerful song! Giving Qawwali like vibe..Arijit has nailed it..Just wow...evoking patriotism nicely..” One more fan said, “It's not just a song... It's an emotion of inspiration for everyone.. Who is struggling in their field to achieve their best!"

Also read: Also read: 83 trailer: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev leads underdog Indian team to victory, fans get ‘goosebumps and tears’

According to Ranveer, 83 is more than a film. "This is not just a movie - it's a glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all! It's about the great achievement of the Indian Cricket Team of 1983 - 'Kapil's Devils'! These men are legends, and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen! Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow," he had said on Instagram.

83 is scheduled to release on December 24. |#+|