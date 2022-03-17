Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya wish paparazzi ‘happy Holi’ as they jet out of Mumbai. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan, along with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya, left for a vacation to an unknown location on Wednesday. The three were spotted at the Mumbai airport around midnight. As they had planned a vacation, they couldn't attend Shweta Bachchan's white-theme star-studded birthday bash Wednesday night. (Also read: Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday join Shweta Bachchan at her white birthday bash. See inside pics)

While Abhishek was spotted in a sky blue track suit, Aishwarya was in her staple black tee, tights and overcoat. Aaradhya was in a white sweater and black denims. She carried a small bag on her shoulders. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of them entering the airport around midnight. Another video showed a paparazzo wishes Aishwarya a happy Holi and the actor replying with wishes o

A fan reacted to how Aaradhya has grown up now. “Oh wow.. She is soo tall now.. Almost Aishwarya's height,” read a comment. A few also asked in the comments section, “Where are they heading?”

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash had all from her mother Jaya Bachchan, Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar to Manish Malhotra in attedance.

Abhishek is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Dasvi. The recently released trailer showed him in a kurta-pyjama, speaking in a Haryanvi dialect. In the film, he will be seen as a powerful man, pursuing his Class 10 education from jail. The film will release on April 7.

Aishwarya also saw the release of her first look from her much-anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan I. She is said to be playing twin roles in the film, one of Nandini and the other of Mandakini Devi. The Mani Ratnam period drama also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Mohan Babu. Their first looks were also unveiled earlier this month. The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 Tamil novel of the same name and is slated to release on September 30 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON