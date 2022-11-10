Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar share warm notes after India's World Cup loss: 'Though your journey was cut short...'

Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar share warm notes after India's World Cup loss: 'Though your journey was cut short...'

Published on Nov 10, 2022

Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal are among the Bollywood celebrities who took to social media and shared their thoughts on Team India after their defeat against England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Bollywood celebrities are filled with mixed emotions after England rushed India by 10 wickets in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. India lost out on the opportunity to face Pakistan in the upcoming finale. To this, Ajay Devgn said, “Keep heart guys. Team India, today & forever.” Also read: Jay Bhanushali reacts to India's semi-final loss with funny video

In a long post, Ajay as an avid cricket fan, added, “Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you.”

He further added, “Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar dedicated a post to the Indian cricket team. It read, “England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team's shoulders and it's in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn't end here.. this is but a chapter. We'll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chins up."

“Been out played today, unfortunately we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side today Such is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022,” Arjun Rampal tweeted.

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta said to fans on the micro-blogging site, “Just sending a telegram to my producer that I’m available to shoot THIS Sunday.” On Sunday, Pakistan and England will be playing for the winners trophy of the season.

