Ajay Devgn: I was completely gung-ho about normalcy, this second wave has got me worried

It has been almost a week since Maharashtra announced a 15-day shutdown and shoots were immediately stalled amid the second wave of Covid-19. However, until recently, a host of actors had been busy reviving the business shooting and releasing new projects, and Ajay Devgn was leading from the front. He had completed almost two months’ shoot for his directorial, MayDay, and also for his upcoming film, Maidaan.

Ask him how does the year look for him now, and he says, “In January I was hopeful. I had completed 60 odd days of MayDay without a hitch and I got into shooting for Maidaan and Gangubai Kathiawadi (a special appearance). I shot for a couple of commercials, too. I was completely gung-ho about normalcy. But, this second wave has got me worried. Like I said, the threat of COVID-19 is far from over.”

Pinning all his hopes on the vaccination programme, the 52-year-old hopes the vaccine will bring relief.

Much like others, the experience of working with all the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) being followed on set was certainly a different one for Devgn as well.

He tells us, “Covid-19 is like a Damocles sword hanging over our heads. Masks, face-shields, sanitisers, getting the unit tested every 48 hours, it’s a huge challenge. However, since the vaccine is now a reality, we’re hoping things will change.”

Talking about work that’s keeping him occupied, we prod him more about MayDay which brings him together with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has, in the past, also helmed the action-thriller Shivaay and U, Me Aur Hum. So, which out of two — acting and direction — excites him more?

“All aspects of cinema thrill me,” he says, adding, “Acting has its own charm especially when you work with filmmakers who are masters of their craft. Direction is another ball game.”

As far as he is concerned, he confesses constantly being in the in director mode. “I cannot stop thinking of how a shot should be taken, whether I am taking it or some other director is. It’s hard to choose between acting and directing. I enjoy technology, I love VFX. Making a motion picture is a work of passion. I cannot choose between acting and filmmaking because I enjoy both,” concludes Devgn.