Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra named in case filed against Thank God for 'hurting religious sentiments'

Lead actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra have been named alongside director Indra Kumar in a case filed against the producers of the upcoming film, Thank God, in Jaunpur. The case has been listed for hearing at a Jaunpur court on November 18. Thank God is slated for a theatrical release on October 25. (Also read| Thank God trailer: 'Chitragupt' Ajay Devgn shows Sidharth Malhotra a mirror in Yamlok)

The first trailer of Thank God was released last week and it showed Ajay Devgn playing Chitragupta who wears a blazer, pants and a shirt. In the trailer, Sidharth Malhotra dies in an accident and later meets Chitragupta, who shows him the account of his deeds in his lifetime. Chitragupta is the Hindu deity assigned the task of keeping records of a person's good and evil acts on Earth.

A Desimartini report said the petition has been filed by advocate Himanshu Srivastava in Jaunpur and his petition says, "Chitragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments."

As per an India Today report, the petition claims that the film hurts the religious sentiments of the Kayastha community. The petitioner will be required to record his statement on November 18 when his petition comes up for hearing. The petition accused Ajay of using "poor jokes" and objectionable words" in the film. Ravi Prakash Pal, Anand Srivastava, Maan Singh, Brijesh Nishad and Vinod Srivastava have also been named as complainants in the petition.

The petition also alleged that Thank God is an attempt to “spread hatred and humiliation”. In order to “earn profit and increase TRP, objectionable scenes have been filmed, which adversely affected communal harmony," it added.

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Singh as Sidharth's cop wife. The two are shown as parents of a school-going girl in the film.

