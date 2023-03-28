Allu Arjun completes 20 years in films; David Warner reacts, Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'there's going to be fireworks'

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently busy with the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a note as he completed 20 years in the industry. He went on to express his gratitude for all the people who shaped his career and particularly remembered the love of his fans. He made his acting debut with a lead role in 2003 Telugu romantic drama Gangotri, which was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film released in theatres on March 28. Allu Arjun has completed 2 decades in film industry. (MINT_PRINT)

“Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever (sic).”

In the comments section of his post, Samantha wrote: “There’s going to be fireworks soon (sic).” Reacting to Samantha’s comment, some fans wrote that they want to see them together as a pair. “We want to see you as a pair in a mass movie (sic),” one user wrote. “It is nice to know how you both admire and respect each other (sic),” wrote another. Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote for Allu, “Congratulations to you! What a journey.” Australian cricketer David Warner also wrote, “Well done mate”. Actor Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “More power to you bunny!”

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa: The Rise, the second part in the film’s franchise, are set to release the first glimpse of the movie in the form of a teaser on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday on April 8. The team recently completed filming a major schedule in Visakhapatnam in which they shot plenty of action sequences.

As per reports, the makers have made a 3-minute-long teaser from the action sequences shot so far and plan to release it on April 8th to coincide with Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli. In the film, Allu Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

