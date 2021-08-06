Amitabh Bachchan compliments 'gorgeous' granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: 'You are wonderful in all that you do'

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bachchan, received compliments from her 'nana'. Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a candid picture of herself as she stood by a chair indoors.

In the photo, Navya Naveli Nanda wore an off-white crop top paired with yellow and white high rise printed pants and kept her hair loose. A wall adorned with picture frames and a medal acted as her background. She captioned the post, "When they say ONLY 14% of startup founders in India are women" followed by emojis and the hashtag '#EntrepreNaari'.





Reacting to the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Looking gorgeous Navya .. you are wonderful in all that you do and are planning to do .. love you." She replied, "@amitabhbachchan love you the most Nana."

Her mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "I love you" and Navya responded, "@shwetabachchan I love you too". Shweta is the daughter of actor couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. She is the sister of Abhishek Bachchan.

Several of her friends also complimented her including actor Ananya Panday who wrote, "little baby navzar" and Navya replied with a woman bowing emoji. Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, wrote, "Amazing." Fans also commented with "boss woman!", "ooooooh wow look at you go", "so classy" and "stunning beauty".

Recently, in one of her posts on Instagram, a fan had commented, "U r beautiful , you should try in bollywood too." Navya had replied, "Thank you for your kind words, but beautiful women can run businesses too".

Navya, a graduate of Fordham University, has decided to join Escorts, her family business. She has majored in digital technology and UX design.

Earlier in an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

She is also one of the four founders of Aara Health. The organisation works towards ensuring hygienic and healthy lives for women.