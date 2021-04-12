IND USA
Ananya Panday is missing her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as she watches Kolkata Knight Riders play.
Ananya Panday misses besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as Kolkata Knight Riders mark first win

  • As Kolkata Knight Riders played their first match of IPL 2021, Ananya Panday revealed she was missing Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 01:49 PM IST

Ananya Panday was missing her best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor as she watched Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win on Sunday night. The team, which is co-owned by Shah Rukh Khan, was up against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of this season's Indian Premier League and won by 10 runs.

The Khaali Peeli star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture wearing the KKR team's purple jersey. She had her fingers crossed as she watched the match. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Misssing u guys!!" tagging Suhana and Shanaya. She also chanted the team's anthem, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo re." Shanaya reposted the picture and said, "missing!!"

Ananya Panday misses best friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor while watching KKR play.
Before Ananya became an actor, she was photographed several times attending the team's matches with Shah Rukh and his daughter. Photos of Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya wearing the team's jersey and cheering for them at the stadium were seen.

Last year, Suhana attended the team's matches with her brother, Aryan Khan. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the matches were played in the United Arab Emirates. The two were seen seated in the stands, supporting their father and the team. Suhana jetted back to New York a few weeks after IPL 2020 concluded. She is currently studying at the New York University.

Ananya has been busy with her acting career. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, was last seen in Khaali Peeli. She starred opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie. The actor has a few projects in production. This includes Liger, opposite Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled next. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read: Searching for Sheela trailer: Shakun Batra's Netflix film picks up where Wild Wild Country left off

Meanwhile, Shanaya is prepping for her acting debut. Karan Johar has confirmed that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter will be launched by Dharma Productions. While details of the project are still under wraps, the filmmaker confirmed that the shoot will start in July.

