Angad Bedi shares cute video of daughter 'big bully' Mehr Dhupia Bedi; agrees she takes after mother Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi, who shares a daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi with his wife Neha Dhupia, jokingly called the three-year-old a 'bully' as he shared a new video of her on his Instagram account. The video showed Mehr teasing a boy as they sat next to each other on a football field. Angad called Mehr naughty and also agreed when someone said that his daughter has taken after her mother Neha. Also Read| Neha Dhupia recalls how Angad Bedi was asked about his work, while she was asked, 'who's looking after the kids'

Angad took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share the video, and wrote, "Sitting and bullying boys in football class!!! Naughty girl Mehr!!! #reels #babygirl #reelsinstagram." Mehr, who had her back towards the camera, was wearing a pink top and beige shorts and had her hair tied in two pigtails. She pulled the check of her friend, who was dressed in a football jersey, after which he began to stand up at the instructions of his coach.

Angad also shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Big bully Mehr!!! Naughty girl Mehr," adding a face with hearts emoji. Neha Dhupia reshared Angad's story and wrote, "Hahahahahah," adding red heart emojis with names of her daughter and her friend Kahaan. She also made the same comment on Angad's post. As friend Kaajal Anand commented that Mehr has taken after her mother, writing, "Ma peh gayi hain," Angad emphatically agreed and said, "pooriiii (completely)."

Angad and Neha welcomed Mehr in November 2018. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy whom they have named Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi, in October last year.

Angad will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Ivanka Singh in R Balki's upcoming film Ghoomer. Neha was recently seen in A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia.

