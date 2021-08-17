Anil Kapoor dances to Sonam Kapoor's Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai with Rhea Kapoor at her wedding bash, watch

Actor Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, his younger daughter and film producer, danced to Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai at her wedding party. Taking to Instagram, director-choreographer Farah Khan shared the video of the duo grooving to the track.

Days after Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani, Anil Kapoor hosted a party at his Juhu house in Mumbai. In the video, Anil and Rhea dance to the song, which originally features Sonam Kapoor. Anil wore a mustard jacket over a grey kurta and paired it with matching pants. Rhea wore a white puffed sleeve dress as she let her hair loose. Several guests also featured in the video.

Sharing the clip, Farah wrote, "Love this man!! Best father-daughter dance @anilskapoor style!! @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita thank you for being such great hosts congratulations @karanboolani."

Fans showered them with love by dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. Gaurav Kapur wrote, "AK the legend #Jhakaas." Several of them also commented with "father daughter goals", "Anil Dancing so well", "wow what a dance", "wooooooow great party" and "superb entertaining video".

On Monday, Anil shared a picture of his daughter Rhea and his son-in-law Karan Boolani from their wedding on Instagram. He also dropped a photo of the entire family featuring his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam and Rhea, son-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan, and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. He captioned the post, "And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed."

Rhea Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani at her father's Juhu bungalow in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night. The wedding was attended by a few family members and friends.

She shared a picture from her wedding on Monday and wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be."

She added, "I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Rhea is the second of Anil and Sunita's three children. She is also the niece of filmmaker Boney Kapoor. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding. Rhea started dating Karan after they met during the making of Aisha in 2009.