Anil Kapoor posts fresh pics of his buff body, Harsh Varrdhan says 'everyone knows you’re just showing off your arms'
- Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
Actor Anil Kapoor has been an inspiration to many when it comes to acting and the art of reinventing and staying relevant. However, during the pandemic he shocked all by beefing up his body and getting a more muscular frame.
On Thursday, he shared new set of pictures and saw himself getting trolled by his own son, Harsh arrdhan Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote: "What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it's nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to."
"Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way!"
While a host of his industry colleagues lauded him for his fitness, his son added a cheeky comment. "Why’d you have to put such a long caption when everyone knows you’re just showing off your arms lol," he said.
His friends in the industry were kinder; Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped fire emojis, Maniesh Paul wrote "siiiirrrrrrr" followed by fire emojis, Shilpa Shirodkar said "you are the best Anil" while celeb photographer and now producer Atul Kasbekar exclaimed "Guruji...!"
Also read: As Kapoors gets trolled for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party after brother Rajiv's death, he says it was 'solemn affair'
Riteish Deshmukh even had a suggestion, "You can reshoot @indrakumarofficial’s Rishtey." Rishtey was a 2002 drama also starring Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. Wonder what was Riteish hinting at? That all the three lead actors hardly look their age?
On the work front, Anil was recently seen in Netflix film, AK vs AK, playing himself. In February last year, his film Malang had released. In the last leg of last year, the actor had shot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with his co-stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Salman Khan did not get work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because of Bhagyashree
- Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years
- Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'
- Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil posts fresh pics of his buff new body, son says 'showing off your arms'
- Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says her relationships before Nick 'always ended up being toxic'
- Priyanka Chopra said that her past relationships 'always ended up being toxic'. After she reevaluated her situation and decided to list out what is absolutely non-negotiable for her, Nick Jonas came into her life.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s booming baby bumps in the ad world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step inside Janhvi, Khushi and Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When SRK had wittiest comeback for anchor: 'Get rich, then become a philosopher'
- At a 2018 panel discussion, actor Shah Rukh Khan had a witty reaction when an anchor asked him about why he kept talking about 'profit' in a discussion about 'creativity'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara says 'don't know what kind of India it'll be' if Kangana becomes MP
- Actor Swara Bhasker fielded questions about her equation with Kangana Ranaut, and discussed the possibility of them both contesting for elections a decade from now.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhairya Karwa is Karan Johar's 3rd DCA talent, Ranveer Singh turns cheerleader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee reveals if she is single, confesses she wanted to enter beauty pageants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor's Pawri Hori Hai video will leave you in splits, watch
- Shahid Kapoor has also joined the Pawri Hori Hai trend, kickstarted by a TikTok video. Earlier Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma had also shared similar videos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Honsla Rakh poster: Diljit Dosanjh to take over Dussehra 2021 with Shehnaaz Gil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia talks about wedding priestess Sheela Atta, why she said 'no' to kanyadaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan honoured with Doctor of Letters for his contribution to the arts
- R Madhavan says he feels 'humbled and grateful' after he was awarded a degree of Doctor of Letters by a Kolhapur institution for his contribution in the field of arts and cinema.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox