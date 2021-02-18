IND USA
Anil Kapoor was teased by his son Harsh Varrdhan for his latest social media post.
Anil Kapoor posts fresh pics of his buff body, Harsh Varrdhan says 'everyone knows you’re just showing off your arms'

  • Actor Anil Kapoor shared a fresh set of pictures and won praise from his industry colleagues. However, his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor teased him for 'showing off' his muscular arms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:56 PM IST

Actor Anil Kapoor has been an inspiration to many when it comes to acting and the art of reinventing and staying relevant. However, during the pandemic he shocked all by beefing up his body and getting a more muscular frame.

On Thursday, he shared new set of pictures and saw himself getting trolled by his own son, Harsh arrdhan Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, Anil wrote: "What I love about training is that it anchors me to something that is consistent and meditative. Life throws so many curve balls at us that it's nice to have something that grounds us, something to keep coming back to."


"Just make sure that when you get back to training, you do it mindfully and gradually. Build slowly and allow yourself the chance to adjust and grow back into it. One step at a time goes a long way!"

While a host of his industry colleagues lauded him for his fitness, his son added a cheeky comment. "Why’d you have to put such a long caption when everyone knows you’re just showing off your arms lol," he said.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor teased his dad over the pictures.
His friends in the industry were kinder; Fatima Sana Shaikh dropped fire emojis, Maniesh Paul wrote "siiiirrrrrrr" followed by fire emojis, Shilpa Shirodkar said "you are the best Anil" while celeb photographer and now producer Atul Kasbekar exclaimed "Guruji...!"

Also read: As Kapoors gets trolled for Randhir Kapoor's birthday party after brother Rajiv's death, he says it was 'solemn affair'

Riteish Deshmukh even had a suggestion, "You can reshoot @indrakumarofficial’s Rishtey." Rishtey was a 2002 drama also starring Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. Wonder what was Riteish hinting at? That all the three lead actors hardly look their age?

On the work front, Anil was recently seen in Netflix film, AK vs AK, playing himself. In February last year, his film Malang had released. In the last leg of last year, the actor had shot for Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with his co-stars Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

