Animal worldwide box office day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film collects 527 cr, yet to beat Sanju

Animal worldwide box office collection: There is no stopping for Ranbir Kapoor's latest release which continues to record big numbers each day. The film has now collected ₹527.6 crore worldwide gross in six days of its release. It is inching close to Ranbir's biggest hit, Sanju, which stands at gross worldwide collection of ₹ 586.85 crore. Also read: Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film makes ₹313 cr in India Ranbir Kapoor indulges in a lot of violence in Animal.

Animal box office

Production house T-Series shared the Animal poster on Instagram to share the news. It was captioned: “#Animal Explosion Continues #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal.” It has the collection of ₹527.6 crore written on it. The poster features a popular scene from Animal which has Ranbir firing several bullets in one go from a massive machine gun.

At the domestic box office, Animal has collected ₹313 crore as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film has already become Ranbir's biggest hit in India.

More about Animal

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed crime drama film showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir Kapoor's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Bobby Deol plays the role of the antagonist though his screen time is just around 10 minutes. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri and Shakti Kapoor.

Bobby Deol on his role in Animal

Recently, Bobby had opened up about his role of the antagonist. He had said, “I was not put into a situation where I was not convinced or had to be convinced or felt awkward. I felt Abrar, the kind of savage and evil he is, I had to play it that way.”

Further elaborating on his character, he said, “He is obsessed with revenge. So when you get so obsessed, you don’t see what is good and bad, you just want to finish someone. That’s how it is. In the film, he has suffered... It’s a trauma that has made him this animal kind of a person.”

