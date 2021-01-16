IND USA
Actor Anirudh Dave will be seen next in the film Bell Bottom.
Anirudh Dave: My film career never took off but TV gave me opportunity and fame

Actor Anirudh Dave says he is happy to have got an opportunity to be a part of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom.
By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:35 AM IST

Like thousands of others, Anirudh Dave too came to Mumbai with film aspirations. While he got his first break in TV in 2008, a year later he made his film debut with Satish Kaushik’s Teree Sang. The film, along with two more Bollywood movies he did, Shorgul (2016) and Pranaam (2019), didn’t do well and the actor stationed himself to doing TV. Now, having got an opportunity in Akshay Kumar starring Bell Bottom, Dave is hopeful of reviving his 70 mm dream.

“My film career never took off but TV gave me opportunity, name and fame. It isn’t easy to survive in a city like Mumbai. You’ve to take certain decisions to make things work. The pandemic has taught us how unpredictable things can get. I feel grateful to have work at this point of time,” he says, who has shot for a film in Lucknow titled Quota till July. In August he went to UK to shoot Bell Bottom and then October onwards he’s working on his ongoing TV show.

While he’s excited to be a part of “a big film” like Bell Bottom, where he plays a supporting part, Dave too aspires to portray pivotal roles.

“Who doesn’t want to be a Bollywood film hero? Paar hero ho ya hero ka dost sab hi characters hote hai. You never know which role leaves a lasting impression. Many have asked why did I take up a supporting character? I’ve never understood these lead and supporting actor tags. Aren’t character artistes respected or recognised or getting work? I know a film like Bell Bottom would get me noticed and more work. And when I say I’m working on my career, I don’t mean I’m getting six packs or going about saying that I only want lead roles,” he explains.

Dave says the idea is to continue working and never let ego or false expectations affect your career path. “There are many in the industry earning more than me, have millions of social media followers but that doesn’t mean I’ll start comparing myself with them. I’m patiently waiting for my turn,” he says adding how Kumar inspires him.

“There’s a reason why Akshay Kumar is a star. He’s extremely dedicated and disciplined towards his craft. Subhe jaldi uthne se, set pe aake sabse baat karna, sabka sunna, ek saath kaam karna, bus aapna nahi sabka sochna hi banate hai unko star,” he concludes.

