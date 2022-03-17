Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Anupam Kher tells Humans of Bombay what he did on being replaced in his first film Saaransh
Anupam Kher tells Humans of Bombay what he did on being replaced in his first film Saaransh

In a new interview, Anupam Kher has talked about how he got his 1984 debut film Saaransh, which was directed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. 
Mahesh Bhatt gave Anupam Kher one of his career defining roles with Saaransh.
Published on Mar 17, 2022
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Anupam Kher made his Bollywood debut in 1984. In a new interview, Anupam opened up about how he bagged the role in his debut film, which was directed by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Anupam is currently basking in the success of his latest film The Kashmir Files. The movie made 19 crore at the box office on Wednesday.  (Also Read: The Kashmir Files box office day 6 collection: Film records its highest single day haul so far of 19 crore)

Anupam made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 film Saaransh, in which he portrayed the role of a retired middle-class teacher. The film also starred actors Rohini Hattangadi, Madan Jain, Nilu Phule, Suhas Bhalekar and Soni Razdan. 

In a new interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Anupam revealed the story behind the role. He said, “I auditioned and was selected for a Mahesh Bhatt film. I got money and a place to stay. But one day, a crew member told me I was being replaced. I immediately called up Mahesh Bhatt, and he said it was true. I couldn’t take it anymore, and decided to go back home."

He added, "But first, I went to Mahesh's house and told him that no one would play this role better than me and he was making a mistake. After that, I left, but he called me back. He then called the producers and told them he wouldn’t make the film without me -- he saw the honesty and the vigor with which I wanted to act. That’s how I got my first film.”

Anupam starrer The Kashmir Files recorded its highest single day haul so far of 19.05 crore on Wednesday. The film might just breach the 100 crore milestone in its first week itself. The Kashmir Files also stars actors Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar and others. 

Thursday, March 17, 2022
