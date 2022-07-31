Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Kareena Kapoor congratulate Mirabai Chanu on gold medal at CWG 2022: ‘Victory will inspire'

Actors Anupam Kher, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia congratulated weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning the country's first gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Mirabai Chanu defended her Commonwealth gold with a record-breaking total of 201kg (88kg and113kg) in the 49kg category of women's weightlifting competition at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on Saturday. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning gold at Women's World Boxing Championship)

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared clips of Mirabai weightlifting and then receiving the gold medal. He also posted photos of Mirabai. Sharing the post, Anupam wrote in Hindi, "@mirabai_chanu has made the country proud by winning the gold medal at the 2022 #CommonwealthGames. She has increased our reputation all over the world. Have made us proud!"

He also added, "Your victory will inspire all of us and especially the youth! Hearty congratulations! Long live Mother India! Jai Hind! Every time our #NationalAnthem plays at such events I feel choked with emotions!"

Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma congratulated Mirabai Chanu.

Shilpa Shetty also congratulated Mirabai Chanu.

Taapsee Pannu also congratulated Mirabai Chanu.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shilpa Shetty shared pictures of Mirabai and Sanket Sargar, who won the silver medal in the Men's 55 kg final, after their win. She wrote, "Massive congratulations to @mirabai_chanu and #SanketSargara for making India proud at the #Commonwealth2022 Games. Jai Hind."

Kareena Kapoor, on her Instagram Stories, shared a photo of Mirabai lifting the weight. She shared fire and muscle emojis with her message. Kareena wrote, "Legend", and tagged Mirabai while adding the hashtag ‘CWG 2022’.

On Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma posted a picture of Mirabai smiling after winning the gold medal. She wrote, "Congratulations @mirabai_chanu" followed by India's national flag, weightlifting and gold medal emojis. Anushka also added, "You are our pride!"

On Twitter, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And Mirabai did it !!!!!! (clapping hands emojis) #CWG2022 it’s a gold!!!" On Instagram Stories, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a photo of Mirabai and wrote, "Congratulations Champion @mirabai_chanu for winning the first Gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022."

Mirabai's gold took India's medal tally to three, with fellow weightlifters Sanket and Gururaja Poojary winning a silver and bronze in the men's 55kg and 61kg categories, respectively.

