Anushka Sharma appears on magazine cover, reveals she was nervous to film Chakda 'Xpress after daughter Vamika's birth

Anushka Sharma will soon be seen onscreen with Chakda 'Xpress, scheduled for a release in February next year. Anushka was last seen in December 2018 in Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Anushka also welcomed her first child with her husband Virat Kohli in January 2021. She recently revealed that she felt nervous while filming Chakda 'Xpress after giving birth to her daughter Vamika. Also Read| Anushka Sharma shares rare pic of daughter Vamika on Mother's Day, thanks her mom for watching over her

Chakda 'Xpress is a biopic on Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of India's national women's cricket team. Anushka has been sharing clips and pictures of herself practising cricket, but has now revealed that she was not confident about her physical strength when she started working on it.

The actor recently posed for the cover of Harper's Bazaar India and opened up about her experience of filming for the first time after having a baby. She told the magazine, "I was a part of the inception of Chakda ’Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym."

Anushka Sharma poses for Harper's Bazaar India.

A'nushka added, "But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward." The actor, who recently quit as a producer from her production house Clean Slate Filmz, which she had started with her brother Karnesh SSharma to focus on acting, also said that she does not believe in the hustle culture. She said, "I’m for living with a more holistic approach—you enjoy your work, you enjoy your life. That’s what you’re supposed to do."

Chakda 'Xpress, directed by Prosit Roy and backed by Clean Slate Filmz, will release on Netflix on February 2, 2023. Anushka had previously said that the film will be an "eye-opener into the world of women's cricket."

