Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Twenty-five years, almost three dozen films and several awards later, actor Arshad Warsi is experienced enough to say what he loves and gets annoyed by in the film business. And working is what he loves, says the actor.
“There is not so much that annoys me, because there’s a saying ‘an actor gets paid for waiting, acting he does because he likes it’. I love the chaos and madness on set, I love the mayhem that happens, everyone’s confused, I am fine with it. I just enjoy it. I don’t have anything that I can say against the movies,” says Warsi, who was recently he was shooting for Bachchan Pandey, his next with Akshay Kumar.
The 52-year-old, who has been a part of some of well-loved Hindi films such as the Munnabhai and Golmaal franchise, finds the film industry to be a ‘tough’ place, instead of commenting on whether it’s fair or not.
He says, “You got to have a certain kind of sensibility. The question is how much do you want, and how much are you happy with. When you want the world, you are not going to be happy ever, you are just running. Guys like me, I don’t think there are many, who are very satisfied with what they have, so you have to work it out. We must have other things to do otherwise it gets tough. There are very few people who know their jobs, that becomes a problem. You have to find your niche, a way to fit in, and make your position. Once you are in it, it’s a beautiful place.”
Is this something, to be satisfied with what he has, something he learnt over the years on the job, or was sure about from the very beginning? Warsi says his brain is “so small”, that there is “no room for improvement or growth”.
Explaining his point, he says, “I have been like this my whole life. You usually judge people by the car they drive, or the way they carry themselves. For example, you know John (Abraham) is obviously doing well in life, but he will move around in a hired Innova. You get it? You can’t judge him because we know his bank balance. It becomes a different thing, a guy like me if you see in it, you will think ‘of course he’s not doing well in life’. With me, if you give me five crore rupees, I won’t buy myself a Ferrari, I will buy myself a land next to a lake, for a house. I will spend it on the lifestyle I should rather than what others should see.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline turns up the heat with sultry photoshoot, Urvashi calls her 'goddess'
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of herself from a new photoshoot. The black-and-white photo drew praise from Urvashi Rautela and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shabana shares stunning throwback pic with Mithun, Shilpa says 'so hot you look'
- Shabana Azmi shared a throwback picture with Mithun Chakraborty, which saw many of her fans and industry friends drop appreciative messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shikha Talsania on shooting in Covid-19 era: It’s a great way to work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeetendra recalls fond memories of growing up in a chawl, watch video
- Jeetendra, who spent the first two decades of his life in a chawl in Mumbai, recalled fond memories of his childhood on Indian Idol 12. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Awareness around SRK is so high, our productions take more beating: Gaurav Verma
- Red Chillies COO Gaurav Verma has a reasoning behind why some of the company's shows and films 'take more beating' than others, and it has to do with Shah Rukh Khan's popularity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee shares pic of Anurag editing Dobaaraa: 'In a hurry to complete the film'
- Taapsee Pannu shared a picture from the shoot of her film Dobaaraa, showing director Anurag Kashyap deep into work on the editing table, and said how he was in a tearing hurry to finish the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah upset after her boyfriend says she wants more attention than his dogs
- Aaliyah Kashyap and her boyfriend Shane Gregoire participated in the 'pass the phone' challenge, wherein they revealed each others' least appealing qualities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor invites modelling offers from jeans brands with then-and-now photos
- Anil Kapoor took to social media to share two pictures from two different photoshoots, done 31 years apart, and invited modelling offers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's look from SS Rajamouli's RRR to be unveiled on her birthday
- Alia Bhatt's first look in SS Rajamouli's ambitious next, RRR, will be released on March 15. This is her first Telugu project while RRR will be SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahubali part 2 which released in 2017.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Anushka celebrates six years of NH10, did you know CBFC wanted to ban it?
- As Anushka Sharma celebrates the sixth anniversary of NH10, did you know that half the CBFC members who watched it wanted it banned for 'giving ideas to men on how to be violent towards women'?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan on having a baby with Bipasha: 'I still have a little growing up to do'
- Karan Singh Grover, asked about starting a family with Bipasha Basu, said that he still has a 'little growing up to do' himself before he has a baby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena gets together with BFFs Malaika, Amrita for Saturday brunch. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Saif Ali Khan was accused of buying Padma Shri, said he wanted to return it
- Saif Ali Khan, in an earlier appearance on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, responded to allegations of buying a Padma Shri. He was bestowed with the honour in 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manav Kaul: People want to watch good content not stars on OTT
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox