Actor Arshad Warsi will be seen next in the film Bachchan Pandey.
Arshad Warsi: You have to find a way to fit in the film industry, it is a tough place

Actor Arshad Warsi, who was currently filming for his next Bachchan Pandey, says he is content with whatever he has in both his life and career.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:57 PM IST

Twenty-five years, almost three dozen films and several awards later, actor Arshad Warsi is experienced enough to say what he loves and gets annoyed by in the film business. And working is what he loves, says the actor.

“There is not so much that annoys me, because there’s a saying ‘an actor gets paid for waiting, acting he does because he likes it’. I love the chaos and madness on set, I love the mayhem that happens, everyone’s confused, I am fine with it. I just enjoy it. I don’t have anything that I can say against the movies,” says Warsi, who was recently he was shooting for Bachchan Pandey, his next with Akshay Kumar.

The 52-year-old, who has been a part of some of well-loved Hindi films such as the Munnabhai and Golmaal franchise, finds the film industry to be a ‘tough’ place, instead of commenting on whether it’s fair or not.

He says, “You got to have a certain kind of sensibility. The question is how much do you want, and how much are you happy with. When you want the world, you are not going to be happy ever, you are just running. Guys like me, I don’t think there are many, who are very satisfied with what they have, so you have to work it out. We must have other things to do otherwise it gets tough. There are very few people who know their jobs, that becomes a problem. You have to find your niche, a way to fit in, and make your position. Once you are in it, it’s a beautiful place.”

Is this something, to be satisfied with what he has, something he learnt over the years on the job, or was sure about from the very beginning? Warsi says his brain is “so small”, that there is “no room for improvement or growth”.

Explaining his point, he says, “I have been like this my whole life. You usually judge people by the car they drive, or the way they carry themselves. For example, you know John (Abraham) is obviously doing well in life, but he will move around in a hired Innova. You get it? You can’t judge him because we know his bank balance. It becomes a different thing, a guy like me if you see in it, you will think ‘of course he’s not doing well in life’. With me, if you give me five crore rupees, I won’t buy myself a Ferrari, I will buy myself a land next to a lake, for a house. I will spend it on the lifestyle I should rather than what others should see.”

