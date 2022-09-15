Brahmastra box office day 6 collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film maintains a steady pace, collects 10.5 crore

Brahmastra is maintaining a steady pace as it approaches its second weekend at the box office. Day 6 figures for the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt movie continue to stay in double digits, with the film minting ₹10.5 crore in all languages on Wednesday. (Also read: Brahmastra box office collection explained: Why the Ranbir Kapoor film has different figures from different sources)

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared the domestic figures for the film on Twitter. “#Brahmastra All Lang NBOC Fri - ₹ 37.50 cr Sat - ₹ 42.50 cr Sun - ₹ 45 cr Mon - ₹ 16.40 cr Tue - ₹ 12.50 cr Wed - ₹ 10.50 cr Total - ₹ 164.40 cr NETT Eying - ₹ 173 cr Week 1 Biz,” he wrote.

One of the most expensive Indian films said to be mounted on a budget north of ₹400 crore, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva serves as the first instalment of a planned trilogy of the Indian cinematic universe titled 'Astraverse'. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.

The fantasy action adventure epic has crossed ₹225 crore in worldwide gross box office collections since its release on September 9. According to Ayan, the audience today looks forward to having a cinematic experience in theatres, which he believes only juggernaut multi-starrers can offer. "Around the time when I decided to embark on making a film like Brahmastra years ago, there was a trend to come in and watch stuff on the bigger screen. With the advent of technology, audiences want that big screen experience. "The reason you come out to watch a film on the big screen is that it should offer you something that is big screen worthy. And what is big screen worthy is giving big screen visuals,” he told PTI.

The film has also managed to give hope to Bollywood, which is reeling under the poor performance of star vehicles such as the Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj, Laal Singh Chaddha headlined by Aamir Khan, and lead actor Ranbir's film Shamshera.

