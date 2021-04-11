Comparison with dad was bit overwhelming for me: Mimoh Chakraborty

Known for films like ‘Haunted– 3D’ and ‘Ishqedarriyaan,’ actor Mimoh Chakraborty is in happy space with his latest political drama winning praise from all.

“It feels good to see your hard work being paid off. When I got to play real time politician that to none other than Shivapal Yadav ji, I knew it’s not going to be easy. I had to work twice as hard to relive the character on screen. Playing a real-life character is a different ball game, you have to be on your toes, observing finest detail about the person and portraying it with full honesty,” said the ‘Ennemy’ actor.

Mimoh was in Lucknow for shoot of his upcoming film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Talking about his latest release and upcoming projects he said, “My film ‘Main Mulayam Singh Yadav’ had an app streaming and will get a television release soon. I am glad about the response for the film and also for my role. I also wrapped up my part in ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’ and the film is in post-production now. I had a wonderful time shooting with Nawaz sir. He brings so much to the film and that is something to learn.”

On being a yesteryear’s superstar’s Mithoon Chakraborty’s son and its pros and cons, he said, “It’s a fact and I can’t shy away from it so I have learnt to embrace it with style. Earlier, it was a bit overwhelming for me as I used to question the comparison but now, it’s all okay. I have taken it in my stride and trying to achieve whatever little I can of what he has achieved in his remarkable career. Also, I look up to Abhishek Bacchhan, who not only took the expectations in his stride but also proved himself quite well.”

Mimoh found Lucknow’s ‘Aap Janab’ culture very amazing and tried all Lucknawi cuisine during his recent stay.