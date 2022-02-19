Deepika Padukone shares Gehraiyaan hilarious bloopers: Watch dogs, roosters and toilet flush noises hijack scenes

Deepika Padukone shared a video on social media on Saturday, where she and the cast of her latest film Gehraiyaan watched the film's bloopers together.

The video, posted by Deepika to her Instagram feed, showed her, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and director Shakun Batra camped out in front of a TV watching bloopers from the shoot of Gehraiyaan. The five also shared some funny snippets and behind-the-scenes gossip from the sets. Deepika captioned the video, "My jaws still hurt!"

In a particularly funny bit from the video, an intense scene between Siddhant and Deepika is interrupted when a dog wanders into the frame. Similarly, later on, a scene where Ananya and Siddhant are lying on a hammock is repeatedly interrupted by a crowing rooster. Later on, in a scene where Dhairya and Deepika's characters share an intimate hug, the sound of a toilet flush ruins the take.

Talking about these unsavoury interruptions, Shakun says in the video, "This always happened. Everytime we did an intense scene, something funny happened, whether it was the rooster or the flush or our stomachs."

Gehraiyaan has earned largely positive reviews as well as praise for her the performances of the cast. The film deals with infidelity with Deepika portraying a woman who has an affair with her cousin's fiancé (played by Ananya and Siddhant, respectively).

In a recent interview, Deepika had said even though she didn't agree with her character's choices, she didn't judge her. "You don't have to agree with their choices at all. I don't agree with those choices. But as an actor, I have to step out of that lens of judgement. How do I humanise this character, how do I infuse empathy and make it a character that is relatable that by the time people watch it, they don't agree but don't judge her either," she told NDTV.

The film released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

