Dhaakad song She's On Fire: Badshah calls Kangana Ranaut's Agent Agni 'Tarantino ki dasvi film'

The first song from Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Dhaakad was released on Thursday. The song, titled She's On Fire, is composed and written by Badshah. The music video of the song featured Badshah along with Kangana as her character Agent Agni. Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist in the film, is also seen in the video lip-syncing to Badshah's lyrics. Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from Dhaakad on Instagram, deletes it later

Kangana took to her Instagram account to share the song, and captioned it, "Bring all the extinguishers you want. This fire will continue spreading." The song, which is sung by Badshah and Nikita Gandhi, featured Kangana in a number of fiery looks. Arjun, meanwhile, gave the villain vibe with guns and sang surrounded by girls.

Badshah starts the song by referring to Kangana's Agent Agni as a film by acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino. He sings, "Tarantino ki dasvi film hai (She's Tarantino's 10th film)." The music video for She's On Fire is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

Kangana's fans reacted positively to the song, and said her swag is unmatched. One wrote, "Love her all the killer looks. People walking in Metgala 2023 event, can take so much inspiration. No one can replace Kangana in fashion world as well!!" Another commented, "Everything from DHAAKAD is giving 100% Hollywood vibes...and yeah! She's on (fire emoji)."

Sharing her experience shooting for the song, Kangana had said, "I had a blast shooting for the song as I love the way Badshah composes them. They are full of life and the tempo gets you grooving. She's On Fire showcases Agent Agni's power, how she is on this mission and how nothing can stop her from achieving her goal."

Dhaakad, which also stars Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee, is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. The action drama will hit the theatres on May 20.

