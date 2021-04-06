Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after pregnancy announcement, watch video

Days after announcing that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi, Dia Mirza was spotted in Mumbai. This is her first public appearance after her pregnancy announcement and return from her honeymoon in the Maldives.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo, Dia could be seen posing for and waving to photographers. She wore a loose white top and olive green cargo pants. She also had a face mask on for protection from Covid-19.

On Friday, Dia announced her pregnancy with a sun-kissed picture from the Maldives. She could be seen cradling her baby bump in it. “Blessed to be… One with Mother Earth… One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything… Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb,” she captioned it.

Recently, Dia responded to criticism for allegedly hiding her pregnancy until her wedding with Vaibhav. She clarified that they did not get married because they were having a baby together but because they wanted to spend their lives together. She added that ‘there must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey’ and maintained that she did not reveal anything earlier only due to medical reasons.

“Firstly, we didn’t marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn’t announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I’ve waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical,” she wrote.

