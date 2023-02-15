Dia Mirza shares beautiful wedding video on second anniversary. Watch here

Actor Dia Mirza shared a video to wish her husband-businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on their second wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dia posted the clip in which she showed some unseen glimpses of her intimate marriage ceremony. The video started with Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi sitting near the sacred fire during their wedding. (Also Read | Dia Mirza says Avyaan's bond with big sister Samaira is ‘best thing in the world’)

The clip next showed the duo signing documents. It also gave a brief glimpse of actor Aditi Rao Hydari sitting in a pink saree. Vaibhav read out a few sentences for Dia on his phone as people around them smiled and cheered. As the video continued, Vaibhav applied sindoor (vermillion) on Dia's forehead, followed by the mangalsutra (a black thread worn by married women). They also exchanged rings and kissed each other.

Next, Vaibhav read the vows in English as his daughter Samaira looked on. Dia then read her vows in Marathi, while Vaibhav helped her and Samaira recorded the moment on her phone. The clip ended with Vaibhav kissing Dia on her head as she smiled.

Dia captioned the post, "Happy Anniversary Husband. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of all time—eternal love and our beautiful children. 'Sitaaron ke aage jahaan aur bhi hai; Humare ishq mein imtihaan aur bhi hai...Abhi tho naapi hai muthi bhar zameen; Aage aasman aur bhi hai...'." She also added the hashtags--sunset ke divane and thank you Preeta.

Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia commented, "Adorable D ! Love u guys." Lara Dutta wrote, "Happy Anniversary you two lovely goofballs!" Gauahar Khan commented, "God bless." Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Adoraaaaaaable!!!!!!!! Happy happy anniversary." Masaba Gupta wrote, "Such a nice, refreshing wedding D."

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021. A few months later on May 14, 2021, they welcomed a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Dia will be next seen in Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film Dhak Dhak belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's next social drama film Bheed.

