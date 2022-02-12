Gajraj Rao gives Valentine's Day surprise to Neena Gupta, recalls 'Sima Aunty says adjust a little'. Watch

Netflix has released a new promotional video featuring hit Badhaai Ho pair, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The two are seen discussing their Valentine's Day plans while on a morning walk in a park.

In the video, while Gajraj Rao says he's happy having dal chawal bhindi on Valentine's Day, Neena wants him to not be boring despite his age. Looking at young romantic couples in the park, she asks him to do something special but it's all in vain. She gets offended and leaves to make bhindi for dinner, saying “Only dal, roti, sabzi suits you. To hell with Valentine's Day.”

Gajraj leads her to a place where he surprises her with a picnic setup complete with lights, candles and food. He says, “The thing is not everything is perfect. But like Sima Aunty says ‘adjust a little’."

Their fans loved their new video and showered them with praise. Many fans found their chemistry “too cute.” A fan called them, "Forever favourite couple." Another commented, “You guys are so adorable.” One more fan said, "I didn't have any onscreen favourite couple as such anyday.. but now I have one. Its a treat to watch you both."

Neena and Gajraj featured in 2018 film, Badhaai Ho, and have been a hit onscreen couple since then. The Amit Ravindernath Sharma film was a blockbuster as the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant much to the disappointment of their sons. The film impressed critics as well as the audience. The film went on to win National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and another National Film Award for late actor Surekha Sikri in Best Supporting Actress category.

Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta came together again for 2020 film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. They played conservative parents of a gay man (Ayushmann Khurrana) who was in love with another man (Jitendra Kumar)."

Gajraj had once told Times of India in an interview, “Neenaji is an amazing co-actor, I feel very confident in her company. I can easily work with her in 10 more films."

