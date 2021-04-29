IND USA
Maheep, Shanaya and Sanjay in a throwback picture Shanaya shared on Maheep's birthday.
bollywood

Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor wish Maheep Kapoor on birthday. Shanaya calls her 'bestie', shares unseen pics

  • As Maheep Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Thursday, daughter Shanaya Kapoor, husband Sanjay Kapoor and close friends Gauri Khan, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday wished her on the occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 05:53 PM IST

Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and star of Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, celebrated her birthday on Thursday. Among those who wished her was her daughter Shanaya Kapoor who posted unseen throwback pictures. Maheep's close friend and interior designer Gauri Khan also wished her on the occasion.

One of the throwback pictures Shanaya posted showed Sanjay, Maheep and her happily posing together. Shanaya was dressed in a pink T-shirt while Sanjay was seen in a red shirt. Another picture showed Maheep strolling on a beach while the third photo showed her dressed in white, with a baby bump. Fourth picture showed a well-groomed Maheep, dressed in black, holding Shanaya in her arms.

Shanaya captioned her post, "Happy birthday bestie I love you mumma." Maheep was quick to respond with, "Love you my pumpkin." Shanaya will soon make her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Gauri also posted her birthday message for Maheep on Instagram. Sharing a group picture with Maheep and Bhavana Panday, Gauri wrote, "Happy birthday @maheepkapoor."

Gauri's post for Maheep.
Sanjay also posted a few pictures from the past to wish his wife on her birthday. "Happy birthday," he wrote alongside a few heart emojis. Maheep posted heart emojis in response. Her Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star Neelam Kothari Soni wrote in the comments box: "Happy birthday M."


Chunkey Pandey also commented, "Happy Happy Happy birthday my dearest @maheepkapoor." Raj Kundra also wrote, "Happy happy birthday dearest @maheepkapoor stay fabulous."

Maheep's friend Seema Khan also shared pictures with her and wrote on Instagram, "Happiest birthday to #myperson #myfamily #myconstant #mypartnerincrime@maheepkapoor The universe transpires in strange ways for us #shegetsme."


Bhavana also shared pictures with Maheep on her Instagram Stories and wrote birthday messages for her as well. "Happy birthday @maheepkapoor lots of love always," she captioned a throwback picture that had Maheep posing with Chunky and Bhavana. She also shared another picture with Maheep's family.

