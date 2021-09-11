Gautam Mehra: There are a lot of sleazy people in the film industry, I would want to change that if I could

Gautam Mehra has seen how the industry works up, close and personal. Having worked on films such as Roohi, Bittoo Boss (as a writer) and Chutzpah (web show as an actor), he feels there’s one thing which needs to change.

“I think about this often, that we have people of different kinds in our industry, which is the case with any other industry too. But because we are in a creative field, it is very important that they not be there- weird, sleazy people who are there in large numbers now. For the lack of a better word, I am going with sleazy. It’s a creative industry, iss type ke log suit nahi karte,” he says.

He goes on to add that they have no knowledge about the field they are working in too. Mehra explains, “I have done theatre in Delhi, I knew almost everybody, you could gel with just about anyone of them, they were passionate about the craft. There are some people like that in films too, I am lucky I got to work with them. But there are some who know nothing about it, I want to tell them ki kuch aur kar lo na! Agar aapko sirf paisa kamana hai, aur kitne business hain karne ke liye, yeh kyun karna hai.”

When it comes to things for him in his own career, Mehra has signed on for a comedy film, details of which he is not allowed to reveal currently. Auditions keep him busy. “I am an actor, not a star ke bina mujhe koi test ke hi le lega. After Chutzpah, things people have started trusting me as an actor, because I could carry a lead character in a full web show. The next step becomes easy, but the first step is always tough. Of course, after a couple of projects, it could be that things become easier. I enjoy auditioning,” he says.