Good Luck Jerry trailer: Janhvi Kapoor plays woman from Bihar, who turns into fearless drug-dealer in Punjab. Watch

The trailer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Good Luck Jerry was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. It showed her as a woman from Bihar, who is struggling to find a job to take care of her mother, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The trailer of the black comedy also introduced Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Good Luck Jerry is the remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, which starred Nayanthara in the lead role. Also Read| Good Luck Jerry poster: Janhvi Kapoor caught between thuggish business partners

Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the title role of Jaipreet 'Jerry' Sethi in the film, shared the link to the trailer on Instagram on Thursday. She captioned it with a dialogue from the film, “Finally! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi (Meet Jerry. And remember-- I am not how I look).”

The trailer started with Janhvi going to a drug-dealer gang to seek work, where she gives an honest and hilarious response to being told that the job is not for women. She is also seen working as a masseuse to take care of her family. Her life takes a turn for the worse, when her mother, played by Mita Vashisht, is diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer. She starts working as a fearless drug dealer to arrange money for her mother's treatment, and faces life-threatening situations, while conducting crimes. Deepak Dobriyal is also seen in the trailer as Janhvi's admirer.

Directed by Siddharth Sen, Good Luck Jerry is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah, Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain, and also stars Sahil Mehta and Saurabh Sachdeva among others.

After Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi will be seen in her father Boney Kapoor's production Mili, a survival thriller that will star her opposite Sunny Kaushal. Manoj Pahwa features in the film as her father. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. In addition, she has Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkumar Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON