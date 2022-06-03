Hrithik Roshan poses with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, calls her 'superstar'. See pics

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have continued to remain friends after ending their marriage in 2014. From co-parenting their two sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, to partying together with their new partners, Hrithik and Sussanne show they are on the best of terms. Hrithik recently turned cheerleader for his ex-wife, and showed his support for her new professional venture. Also Read| Hrithik Roshan makes formal public appearance with Saba Azad at Karan's party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni

Sussanne Khan launched a limited-edition pack for whiskey brand Chivas Regal that featured her name and her design. She took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video collage of pictures from the event, which included snaps of her posing with Hrithik and her boyfriend Arslan Goni, on her either side, and captioned it, “Energy never lies…. surround yourself with people who have good radiant energy and watch your world light up.”

Hrithik commented on the post, "Huge congratulations Sussanne (raising hands emoji) this was amazing !!" He also reposted the video on his Instagram Stories, writing, "So so proud of you Sussanne! You are a superstar." He added a star emoji in the message.

Hrithik Roshan supports ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Arslan Goni also commented on Sussanne's post, writing, "This was amazing …. Way to go and I love the design." Her brother Zayed Khan, who was also seen in the pictures she shared, commented clapping emojis, adding, 'design has no boundaries.' Arslan's brother Aly Goni had also attended the event with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, who dropped heart emojis on the post.

While Sussanne is dating Arslan, Hrithik is in a relationship with actor Saba Azad. Sussanne is on great terms with Saba as well and they often comment on each other's social media posts. In fact, both the couples had made their relationship public at the same time as they posed for pictures while partying together in Goa to celebrate the opening of Sussanne's new restaurant in April.

