Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan gives shout-out to Saba Azad amid dating rumours, calls her 'super cool’

Sussanne Khan, an interior designer and ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, has complimented actor-musician Saba Azad, who Hrithik is rumoured to be dating. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sussanne shared a glimpse of Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai.

Sharing the photo, Sussanne wrote, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai. Reacting to the post, Saba wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Actor Varun Mitra, who was present at the event, also shared a picture of Saba on his Instagram Stories. He credited the picture to Pashmina Roshan, Hrithik's cousin and daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan.

Earlier this month, Hrithik was seen with Saba as they went on what appeared to be a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant. As they exited the venue, with Hrithik holding her hand, they were spotted by the paparazzi. On Instagram, a paparazzi account shared their video, prompting speculations from netizens. “Are they dating?” asked a person while another said, “New girlfriend?”

Hrithik was married to Sussanne for 14 years, from 2000 to 2014. Though the duo parted ways, they continue to co-parent their sons--Hrehaan (15), and Hridaan (13). They are often seen together with each other's family members. Recently, they got together to celebrate Hrithik's sister Sunaina's 50th birthday.

Currently, Hrithik is working on his next film Vikram Vedha, he plays a gangster named Vedha. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan as a police officer named Vikram. The film also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles. Hrithik also has Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, alongside Deepika Padukone.

Saba stars as Parvana Irani on SonyLiv original web series Rocket Boys. The first season follows the life and efforts of nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai between 1940 and 1960.

Helmed by first-time director Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys also features Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, KC Shankar, and Namit Das. The show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

