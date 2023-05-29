Countdown begins for the style night: HT India’s Most Stylish Awards

Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards is back with its latest edition, scheduled to take place on May 7 in Mumbai. And if our last edition is anything to go by, the illustrious event is set to be a night of glitz, glam and all things grand. Actors Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will be in attendance at HT India’s Most Stylish awards 2023.

The previous year saw the who’s who of the industry putting their most stylish foot forward. From actor Ranbir Kapoor lifting India’s Most Stylish Superstar Award, actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora walking the country’s hottest red carpet as a couple for the first time, to Anil Kapoor receiving his award from his friend, filmmaker Anees Bazmee, and Disha Patani and Rashmika Mandanna raising the glam quotient, the extravagant evening had many unforgettable moments.

With Street Couture as the theme, this year, we can only wait and watch what the celebs come up with, as the concept, adopted by Gen Z, has no fixed definition and is open to interpretation. Also adding to the bling is celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, the style curator of the event, who will be showcasing his Diffuse collection.

The 2023 edition of India’s Most Stylish will see the biggest names from different fields in attendance -from actors Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Akhtar, to badminton ace PV Sindhu and Grammy Award- winning musician Ricky Kej (whose performance will be one of the highlights of the evening). These are just a few of the many celebs who will attend.

