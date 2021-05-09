IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff reflects on time he had to sell off furniture because of financial crunch
Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Jackie Shroff will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.
bollywood

Jackie Shroff reflects on time he had to sell off furniture because of financial crunch

  • Jackie Shroff has reflected on a difficult financial crunch that his family faced in the 2000s, when he had to sell off his furniture because the film Boom, produced by his wife Ayesha, bombed.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 02:51 PM IST

Jackie Shroff has downplayed a difficult period in his career, when he had to sell off his furniture to make ends meet after the commercial failure of the film Boom. The topic was once again brought into conversation after his son, Tiger, spoke about it in an interview in 2019.

In a new interview, Jackie said that real hardship can be seen on the streets, but admitted that it took a lot of 'hard work' for him to get back on his feet.

Asked if it was difficult to get the family back on track after the failure of Boom, he told a leading daily, "Yes, it was. I have worked hard. But then, it's not harder than the work that the people who are making the roads or highways or climbing mountains, and trying to stop the rocks from falling on Lonavala doing. That's real hard work. I had a lot of fun. I definitely worked hard. But if you look around the streets, you'll find hard work in the absolute sense."

Boom, a 2003 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and marking the debut of Katrina Kaif, was produced by Tiger’s mother Ayesha. Tiger was 11 at the time but was aware of the family's financial situation.

He told GQ, "I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life."

Also read: Jackie reveals if son Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani addressed him as 'sir, uncle, or anything else' on Radhe

Jackie was recently seen in supporting roles in Disney+ Hotstar's OK Computer, starring Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte, and in Hello Charlie on Amazon Prime Video. He will soon be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan. Tiger, meanwhile, is juggling multiple franchises, such as Heropanti, Baaghi, and the upcoming Ganapath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
jackie shroff tiger shroff ayesha shroff amitabh bachchan + 2 more

Related Stories

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating on-and-off for several years.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have been rumoured to be dating on-and-off for several years.
bollywood

'Sir, uncle, anything else?': Jackie reveals how Disha addressed him on Radhe

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:13 AM IST
  • Jackie Shroff plays Disha Patani's brother in Radhe, but in real life, he once speculated that he might end up as her father-in-law. He revealed how Disha addressed him on the sets of Radhe.
READ FULL STORY
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have starred together in films such as Parinda and Ram Lakhan.
bollywood

Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:00 PM IST
  • Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP