Janhvi Kapoor flaunts huge nose ring and saree in new photoshoot; rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from her recent photoshoot, where she was wearing a huge nose ring. She shared a series of photos of herself on Friday, which invited a sweet reaction from rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. She wore a brown saree for the photoshoot. Janhvi's post also garnered numerous likes from her followers on Instagram, including sister Anshula Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor is high on glamour in green at Anant Ambani's engagement, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya reacts)

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor shared her pictures with an earthen diya emoticon. The post had Janhvi dressed in a brown saree standing in a colour-coded background and facing the camera. She styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and a huge nose ring.

Janhvi's pictures were showered with numerous likes and comments. Her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, reacted by dropping a heart emoticon. Anshula Kapoor wrote, "BRO (fire emoticons)." A few other users praised the photoshoot and said Janhvi has been serving looks, referring to her recent pictures with a white saree.

With their recent public appearances together and their social media exchanges, both Janhvi and Shikhar seem to be acknowledging their relationship. According to several reports, they have been rumoured to be dating for some time now, but neither of them have confirmed or denied it. Janhvi and Shikhar were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash in Mumbai recently. They also went together on a vacation to Maldives. Earlier, the couple was also seen leaving Janhvi's cousin, producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor's residence together in a car. They also attended an event together in Delhi in December last year.

Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with actor Varun Dhawan. The Nitesh Tiwari directed film is set to be released on April 7, 2023. She will also star in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in one of her upcoming projects, where she will essay the role of a cricketer.

