Janhvi Kapoor glows in yellow silk sari, takes annual pilgrimage to Tirupati on mother Sridevi's birth anniversary

Janhvi visits Tirupati

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday morning to share three pictures with the caption “Happy birthday Mumma (red heart emoji) I love you." The first picture was of the steps that lead to the Tirupati temple, which suggested that Janhvi followed her ritual of climbing upto the temple on foot on her mother's birth anniversary.

The second picture was from her childhood, in which she wore a white top and matching ribbons on her pigtails. Sridevi, in a beige top, wrapped her arms around her daughter's shoulders. The third picture was Janhvi's look from her Tirupati temple outing on Tuesday. She wore a yellow silk sari, a turquoise blouse with golden prints and yellow border, and completed her look with golden earrings, necklace, and kamarband (waist bracelet). She closed her eyes as if for a wish and also sported a tilak on her forehead.

Khushi, Boney also share tributes

Earlier in the day, Janhvi's younger sister and actor Khushi Kapoor also shared a childhood picture with Janhvi and their mother Sridevi on her Instagram Stories. Their father and producer Boney Kapoor posted a picture of his late wife from her 2012 film English Vinglish and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday jaan (hug emoji).”

Sridevi was a celebrated Indian actor whose career spanned over five decades. Known for her versatility, she captivated audiences with performances in films across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Her remarkable roles in movies like Chandni, Mr India, and English Vinglish showcased her exceptional talent and range. She died in 2018 due to a drowning accident. Today marks her 61st birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will be next seen in Devara: Part 1, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Suriya's next, with which she will make her Tamil debut.