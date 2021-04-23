Janhvi Kapoor returns from Maldives, spotted with fitness expert Namrata Purohit at Mumbai airport. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai from the Maldives on Thursday night and was spotted at the airport with fitness expert Namrata Purohit.

The actor had flown down to the Maldives and had been sharing posts from the island nation. In the airport pictures, Janhvi was seen in a white jumpsuit and blue and white face mask. Namrata was dressed in a pair of jeans and yellow top and also a similar blue face mask.

Around the time Janhvi and Namrata were in the Maldives, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh had also landed at the island nation. Namrata and Sara had even shared a video of a joint exercise session by Janhvi and Sara with Namrata supervising them. Sharing it, Namrata had written: "Friends that train together stay together." She had also shared separate pictures with Sara and Janhvi.

Janhvi has, in fact, been in and out of Mumbai a fair bit in the last couple of weeks. He flew to the US after wrapping the shoot of her film, Good Luck Jerry. She was first in Los Angeles and then moved to New York. On her return to India, she soon flew to the Maldives with her friends.

Janhvi Kapoor with Namrata Purohit at the airport.

Around the time, Janhvi and Sara were in the Maldives, Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor were also there. Rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are also in the Maldives.

Namrata Purohit had shared video of Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan exercising together.

In the recent past, a number of Bollywood celebrities had landed up there. Names include Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, and Hina Khan among others.

Author and columnist Shobha De had shared a post on Instagram asking all those holidaying in Maldives, Goa, and other exotic locales to stop flaunting their privilege and refrain from posting pictures, particularly in times of a raging pandemic.

