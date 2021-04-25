Kangana Ranaut 'doesn't want fans but cinema lovers', says watching Tanu Weds Manu will give them ideas to get obsessed

Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user, who recommended that her fans watch the Tanu Weds Manu films if they found themselves in a ‘dharam sankat (crisis of faith)’. She said that she did not want fans and urged people to not ‘waste (their) time’ on celebrities.

“Those Kangana fans who are in dharam sankat (crisis of faith), go and watch Tanu weds Manu series and calm down your soul,” a Twitter user wrote. Kangana starred in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). She even won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the latter.

However, Kangana said that she wanted people to be admirers of ‘good cinema’ instead of fans of her. “No don’t give them ideas to get obsessed,don’t want fans I just want cinema lovers, who like watching good cinema, that’s all,no need to be my fan please, don’t waste your time on filmy celebs it’s a job for them you too focus on yours, focus on your life and family not actors,” she wrote.

No don’t give them ideas to get obsessed,don’t want fans I just want cinema lovers, who like watching good cinema, that’s all,no need to be my fan please, don’t waste your time on filmy celebs it’s a job for them you too focus on yours, focus on your life and family not actors 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 24, 2021

Kangana, in the past, has proclaimed that she is more versatile and talented than ‘any other actress on this planet’. She said that she has the ‘raw talent’ of Meryl Streep and can also do ‘skilled action and glamour’ like Gal Gadot. She also suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could not pull off films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

Also read: Angad Bedi says his father did not like The Zoya Factor, told him ‘there was no need for him to do a film like that’

Currently, Kangana is awaiting the release of Thalaivi. She plays former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in the multilingual film, which was scheduled for a theatrical release this month but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, in a series of tweets, she vehemently denied reports of an OTT release, calling it ‘fake propaganda’ by the ‘movie mafia’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON