Kangana Ranaut gives reasons 'why South superstars are such a rage', says 'shouldn't allow Bollywood to corrupt them'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday gave a host of reasons as to why the content and superstars of South film industry 'are such a rage'. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana also shared some advice.

Kangana shared a news article on Instagram while making her point and also added Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise to the post. The article spoke about the sequels--KGF: Chapter 2 and Pushpa: The Rule.

The actor wrote, "Some of the reasons why South content and superstars are such a rage...1) They are deeply rooted in Indian culture, 2) They love their families and relationships are conventional not westernised, 3) their professionalism and passion is unparalleled." She also added, "They should not allow Bollywood to corrupt them."

What Kangana Ranaut shared on her Instagram story.

Pushpa: The Rise, which released last month, grossed a total of ₹173 crore worldwide in three days since its release. The film, set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling, features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna and Sunil among other actors. Pushpa was originally shot in Telugu and later dubbed and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the next instalment in Prashanth Neel's KGF series - the first film released to great success in 2018. Yash will reprise his role as the protagonist in the second part, which also features Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Last year, Kangana herself featured in Thalaivii, in which she portrayed the role of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The multilingual biographical film also featured Aravind Swamy and Nassar.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "As a quintessential Indian biographical drama, Thalaivii is laced with song-and-dance sequences and a lot of ‘dialogebaazi’. It is extremely focused on getting the look and accent of the characters right, and of course, transporting you to the era in which the film is set. The first half takes you to the mid-60s when Jaya (played by Kangana Ranaut) was pushed into acting to support her family, all but burying her dreams of becoming a lawyer."

Kangana will be seen next in her upcoming movie Tejas. Apart from this, she also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, and The Incarnation: Sita. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

