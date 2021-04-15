IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut raves about Himachal Pradesh's beauty: 'Constantly seduced the closet artist in me'
Kangana Ranaut has been sharing glimpse of her life in Himachal Pradesh.(Instagram)
Kangana Ranaut has been sharing glimpse of her life in Himachal Pradesh.(Instagram)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut raves about Himachal Pradesh's beauty: 'Constantly seduced the closet artist in me'

  • Kangana Ranaut highlighted the beauty of her home state on Himachal Day and said that it 'constantly seduced the closet artist' in her. Taking to Twitter, she shared a clip. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:11 PM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday wished her fans on Himachal Day and highlighted the beauty of the state with a video clip. She wrote that her home state constantly 'seduced the closet artist' in her.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a clip and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy #Himachalday ,being born in the valley I was soaked in beauty and peace,I chased butterflies and stared at flowers, sound of rain,clouds of fog,snow all made my heart expand , constantly seduced the closet artist in me. Bowing down to this heaven" followed by an emoji.

Time and again Kanagana shares glimpses of her life in Himachal Pradesh. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, shared a picture of Goddess Durga that has been with her since she left her home. She shared several pictures and captioned it, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

On Siblings Day, Kangana had also shared pictures of her childhood with sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Aksht Ranaut. She wrote about her elder brother, who died an infant. “Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together,” she had captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Last year, Kangana had spoken about her close bond with her siblings. Sharing pictures from Manali, she had written, “My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three.”

Also Read: When Kabir Bedi's ex-wife Protima performed Odissi dance for James Bond crew in Udaipur

Fans will see her next in Thalaivi, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed recently due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut kangana ranaut film thalaivi kangana ranaut photos + 2 more

Related Stories

Shaan said that rap songs are popular because not many have understanding of music.
Shaan said that rap songs are popular because not many have understanding of music.
music

Shaan takes a dig at Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs, says they have no 'musicality'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Shaan talked about the popularity of rap songs and said that they have no 'musicality' in them. He cited some of Yo Yo Honey Singh's songs as an example.
READ FULL STORY
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14.
bollywood

Rahul Vaidya admires Disha Patani's new pics, but not without praising fiancee

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 10:32 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya hit two birds with one stone. He admired actor Disha Patani's racy new pictures, but not without complimenting his fiancee Disha Parmar as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP