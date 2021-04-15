Kangana Ranaut raves about Himachal Pradesh's beauty: 'Constantly seduced the closet artist in me'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday wished her fans on Himachal Day and highlighted the beauty of the state with a video clip. She wrote that her home state constantly 'seduced the closet artist' in her.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a clip and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy #Himachalday ,being born in the valley I was soaked in beauty and peace,I chased butterflies and stared at flowers, sound of rain,clouds of fog,snow all made my heart expand , constantly seduced the closet artist in me. Bowing down to this heaven" followed by an emoji.

Time and again Kanagana shares glimpses of her life in Himachal Pradesh. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, shared a picture of Goddess Durga that has been with her since she left her home. She shared several pictures and captioned it, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

On Siblings Day, Kangana had also shared pictures of her childhood with sister Rangoli Chandel and brother Aksht Ranaut. She wrote about her elder brother, who died an infant. “Is it sibling day today? Mother had a child before us for no reason he died as an infant, I feel we three are that child who is split in three pieces ha ha,have many such fantastic analogies, also found a rare picture of Nanaji Thakur Inder Singh n great granpa Ranaut together,” she had captioned the pictures on Twitter.

Last year, Kangana had spoken about her close bond with her siblings. Sharing pictures from Manali, she had written, “My mother had a child before us who didn’t make it, I am the middle child caught between older sister and younger brother often feel we are one consciousness split in three.”

Fans will see her next in Thalaivi, based on the life of former Tamil Nadu chief minister late J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed recently due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

