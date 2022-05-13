Kangana Ranaut reacts to Amitabh Bachchan tweeting and deleting teaser of Dhaakad song: 'They have their personal stuff'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeting the teaser of her upcoming film Dhaakad's song on his Twitter handle and then deleting it. In a new interview, Kangana has also spoken about the 'personal insecurities' of the people in the Hindi film industry. The actor questioned why actors 'fail to encourage me and my work'. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares teaser for Kangana Ranaut's song from Dhaakad on Instagram, deletes it later)

Kangana recently released the teaser of Dhaakad's song, She's on Fire. She essays the role of a spy, Agent Agni, in the film. Amitabh Bachchan shared the song's teaser on Twitter but deleted it soon after. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 20.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana said, "I feel it’s not just the powerful people in the industry, but somewhere, there is a lot of personal insecurity that people have. It can’t be just one powerful person, why these actors fail to encourage me and my work. Especially when for women, it’s such an important film. It can open up different kinds of floodgates of films that will give all of us so many opportunities."

She also added, "There are personal insecurities, they’re all trying to hide behind ‘Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry’. I don’t think it’s that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there’s no pressure. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex. They have their own personal stuff also and then there is industry stuff also."

Recently, Kangana praised Salman after he lent his support to Dhaakad. On his social media platforms, Salman shared the second teaser of Dhaakad and wrote, "Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best! @kanganaranaut @rampal72 @smaklai." Kangana took to her Instagram Stories and thanked him. "Thank you my Dabangg hero heart of gold...I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team," responded Kangana.

