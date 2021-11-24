Kangana Ranaut reacts to 'another FIR' with old photoshoot pic: 'In case they come to arrest me'

On Tuesday, an FIR was filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai for allegedly using derogatory language against the Sikh community on social media. On Wednesday, Kangana shared a picture on Instagram describing her reaction to the FIR.

Kangana posted an old picture from a 2014 photoshoot, in which she is seen posing with a glass of drink in hand. Sharing the picture on her Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Another day, another FIR. Just in case they come to arrest me. My mood at home.”

The FIR was lodged by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Amarjeet Singh Sandhu of Dadar’s Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurudwara and Jaspalsingh Siddhu, the president of the Supreme Council Navi Mumbai Gurudwara. Amarjeet Singh Sandhu accused the actor of ‘making derogatory remarks against his community.'

Last week, Kangana reacted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws. She posted an image-text on her Instagram Stories in which she wrote, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided).”

In the complaint filed against Kangana, DSGMC mentioned that she had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers’ protest as a “Khalistani” movement and also labelled the Sikh community as “Khalistani terrorists," reported PTI.

The actor was booked under section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With PTI inputs