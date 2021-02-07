Karan Johar shares kids Roohi and Yash' birthday video, Malaika Arora wants to borrow Roohi's shorts. Watch
Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi turned four on Sunday. The filmmaker shared a special video of the kids, the latest entry to his 'toodles' series, made famous on Instagram.
Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash." It shows Yash and Roohi standing in their father's walk-in closet and checking out his stuff.
As he wishes them "Happy birthday", Roohi says that she is too tired, with Yash also making the same statement. When Karan asks them the reason behind their tiredness, Roohi points towards Karan's many clothes and says, "Its too shiny and yucky." Karan denies the same and tells Roohi, "Oh God! That's not fair. I like wearing these clothes. Now look at your silver shorts, they are also shiny. If you can wear, even dadda can wear."
Karan tells the two kids that everybody is wishing them on their birthday and asks them to reply to them that they both love them all. They both respond with, "I love you."
The video received a lot of love on Instagram. Malaika Arora showed interest in Roohi's shorts and wrote, "Happy bday darling Yash n Roohi. I want to borrow roohi's shorts pls." Kajol commented, "Happy birthday to the twosome toodles!" The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari also wished the kids on their birthday. Twinkle Khanna, Sussanne Khan, Ishaan Khatter, Tahira Kashyap, Sanjay Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Amrita Arora and Bhumi Pednekar also wished the two.
Neha Dhupia shared a special birthday wish for the twins along with a picture from their playtime with her daughter two-year-old daughter Mehr. She captioned it, "Happy 4 th birthday Yash and Roohi ... here’s to making many memories under coconut trees and on hammocks and sharing many bowls of spaghetti ... big bear group hug ... I love you both soooo much ... @mehrdhupiabedi."
Aamir Khan arrives from Alibaug with family and his trusty pillow. See pics
Taapsee Pannu shows cool new hairstyle for Looop Lapeta. See pic
Hrithik joins Sussanne at her father's dinner, Alia holidays in Maldives
Kangana: 'I challenged Diljit Dosanjh to say he is not a Khalistani, he didn't'
Kangana Ranaut has said that Diljit Dosanjh didn't prove that he was not in support of the Khalistan movement. She also claimed that he made the Riri song much in advance.
Someone's got Malaika Arora blushing, is it Arjun Kapoor?
Karan Johar's twins Roohi-Yash turn 4: See their 5 funniest videos
Anushka Sharma poses with Vamika's burp cloth, shares a look inside her home
Alia Bhatt shares beautiful pics in bikini from Maldives holiday. See here
Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'
Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan's dinner party
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'
Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn't need to do anything else.
Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'
I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla
Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
