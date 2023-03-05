Kareena Kapoor cheers for Taimur, Genelia Deshmukh for sons Riaan, Rahyl at their football match. See pics

Kareena Kapoor stepped out on Sunday to cheer for son Taimur during his football match in Mumbai. Genelia Deshmukh was also spotted with her sons Riaan and Rahyl, who too were part of the team. All of them were spotted by the paparazzi post the match. Also read: Kareena Kapoor steps out in animal print outfit; parties with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Arjun Kapoor. Watch

Kareena was seen on the field in a grey tee and blue pants paired with brown shoes and a blue cap. Taimur, 6, was in his team uniform – a yellow t-shirt, black shorts and red shoes. Some pictures also showed Kareena seated among other parents during the match. Actor Genelia Deshmukh was also seen posing with her sons Riaan, 8, and Rahyl, 6 post the match. Both the kids were in their team uniform, which was the same as Taimur.

Genelia Deshmukh and Kareena Kapoor at the match. (Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur at the match. (Varinder Chawla)

On Sunday, Kareena also dedicated a birthday post for half son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He is the eldest son of Saif Ali Khan from his first wife, Amrita Singh and brother of actor Sara Ali Khan. Sharing a throwback picture of Saif, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy.”

Kareena will now be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She has already wrapped up shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh's next based on Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

Talking at an event last month, Kareena had said, "People want entertainment. They are looking for good cinema, a good story. They are looking to be entertained. Now that COVID is over and people have moved on from that, they are happy to go back to cinemas and watch entertainment. And whether it is on OTT or in cinemas, if it is good, they are going to watch it. And even if it's on OTT, (and) it is not good, they are not going to watch it."

Genelia is basking in the success of her Marathi film Ved, which is the most successful Marathi film after Sairat.